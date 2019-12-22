Shoppers Converge on SF’s Union Square For Last-Minute Gifts

Holiday shoppers in San Francisco took advantage of a break in the weather Sunday evening to get those last-minute gifts.

Shopping habits have changed over the last few years, with most people buying many of their presents online. But for the down-to-the-wire gifts, they had to get them the old-fashioned way.

For some families, strolling around Union Square is just as much a tradition as singing Christmas carols.

"Every year, we come up to experience the city, and this is our eighth year with our family," Woodside resident Kim Toles said.

Toles says Sunday was a leisurely walk because she already has her last-minute present in hand.

But walking around Union Square these days, it's tough to miss the number of empty storefronts. Brick and mortar retailers are feeling the effects of online shopping.

For those still hoping to get something shipped before Christmas, good luck.

According to data from online shipping tracker Convey, the on-time track record by the big three delivery companies dropped 12% compared to last year.