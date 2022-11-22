Shoppers See Excess Inventory Ahead of Holidays

Last year, shelves were largely empty and holiday shoppers missed out on a lot of what they were looking for.

But now, stores are packed with products and they’re dropping prices to lure customers.

Shops big and small are packed with inventory hauled in during the pandemic and they’re putting that inventory on sale.

"Yeah, it's great news, I just went and bought a bunch of ornaments at World Market and was really surprised that they had some at a great sale,” said Lauren Henderson of San Jose.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

From the high-end malls, to the discount stores, it seems everyone is cutting prices.

"They want to say we've got stuff, and we've got more stuff coming," said retail expert Karla Martin of Deloitte Consulting.

She said consumers, gun-shy because of high inflation and recent layoffs, are going to notice.

"So I think they are waiting to see what's on discount, I think we may see tightening on cyber Monday if people hold back, and then you'll see it more in stores,” said Martin.

"Last near, not only was it depleted in stock, everything was so expensive, too," said a shopper.

Happy to see more of what they want at lower prices.