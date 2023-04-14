consumer

Shoppers Spending Less as Consumer Prices Continue to Rise

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Prices of groceries, travel, even coffee, have been rising for months now and new numbers show the prices are taking a toll.

As of this month, shoppers are officially spending less. For the last month, consumer spending is down a larger than the expected 1%.

It’s good news in the fight to control inflation but it’s very bad news for local businesses.

NBC Bay Area’s Scott Budman has more in the video above.

