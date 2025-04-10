Shopping during uncertain economic times

Amid on-and-off tariffs and wild stock markets swings, many people are trying to figure out what all this means for their monthly bills.
The looming tariffs are expected to jack up prices for many things we buy every day. Most people grocery shop at least once a week. In the next few months, tariffs are expected to make those trips even more expensive.
Velena Jones has more details in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.