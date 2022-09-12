San Francisco

Shortage of Shopping Carts at San Francisco Safeway

By Sergio Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shoppers at a Safeway in San Francisco have been dealing with an inconvenient issue: there are hardly any shopping carts at the supermarket.

On Monday, NBC Bay Area counted about five or six shopping markets in the Safeway at Taraval Street and 17th Avenue.

"I always park on the roof, there's usually a stack," said Jim, a Safeway customer. "I can see a dozen usually, right? Not today. I'm about to ask one of the checkers and see what's going on."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A Safeway employee said the carts may have been stolen, but he couldn't say much more than that. NBC Bay Area also spoke with the store's assistant manager, but he immediately referred us to corporate.

NBC Bay Area reached out to a Safeway spokesperson but did not immediately hear back.

In July of last year, customers at the Safeway on Market and Church streets started noticing a shortage of shopping carts. At the time, the company confirmed the carts had been stolen.

When that Safeway got new carts, the company had large poles installed on them to make it impossible to take them outside the store.

San Francisco Dec 6, 2021

San Francisco Safeway Increases Security Measures

San Francisco Jul 5, 2021

No Shopping Carts Allowed Outside San Francisco Safeway Amid Theft Concerns

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoSAFEWAY
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us