Police investigate after shots fired in Berkeley

Berkeley police are investigating after gunshots were fired not far from Willard Park Monday night.

The gunfire happened at around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of College Avenue and Derby Street, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

It’s unclear what led to the shots being fired, though police said two cars were involved. Both drove away before officers arrived. BPD was not aware of anyone who was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 510-981-5900.