Showers Expected in Parts of the Bay Area

The National Weather Service's forecast for the San Francisco Bay Area calls for showers Sunday for the entire region as a late season cold front moves through.

Good Sunday Morning #BayArea - Today we're monitoring the chance for rain through the day. Here's the current radar showing a few showers. Rain chances are more likely later this morning and afternoon. 🌧 #cawx pic.twitter.com/KKWXelZ8Ct — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) April 25, 2021

The expected chilly, Spring storm will bring relatively light rain totals with a chance for isolated thunder especially by mid afternoon and early evening. Some of these showers could include hail and gust wind, NBC Bay Area meteorologist Rob Mayeda said.

A chilly Spring storm bought some bring some rain chances our way into Sunday. Meteorologist Rob Mayeda has the MicroClimate Forecast.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 50s around the Bay with overnight lows in the 40s.A warming and drying trend is then on tap from Monday through Wednesday, followed by cooling late next week.

Best odds for rain will be from morning to midday ahead of clearing skies and ongoing shower chances until about sunset.

After sunset things should start settling down leading to clearing skies a a few mountain showers for Monday then much warmer by midweek.