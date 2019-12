A "significant" gas leak in Daly City forced evacuations Wednesday afternoon, according to the North County Fire Authority.

At about 4 p.m., fire crews and Daly City police responded to the 100 block of Wembley Drive in Daly City. Some evacuations were issued in the immediate location, fire officials said.

PG&E secured the gas leak at about 4:30 p.m., and the evacuations were lifted, fire officials said.