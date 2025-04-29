Los Gatos

Silicon Valley burger joint features robots in the kitchen

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new burger joint called Burger Bots is set to open in the South Bay.

Its innovative business model includes a first-of-its-kind, automated kitchen where robots help prepare custom meals.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Liz Truong, owner of the Los Gatos restaurant, joined "Today in the Bay" Tuesday morning to explain how the kitchen works.

Laura Garcia and Marcus Washington have the full interview in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Los GatosFood & Drink
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us