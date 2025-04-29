Silicon Valley burger joint features robots in the kitchen

A new burger joint called Burger Bots is set to open in the South Bay.

Its innovative business model includes a first-of-its-kind, automated kitchen where robots help prepare custom meals.

Liz Truong, owner of the Los Gatos restaurant, joined "Today in the Bay" Tuesday morning to explain how the kitchen works.

Laura Garcia and Marcus Washington have the full interview in the video above.