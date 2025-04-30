Silicon Valley company's robotic technology helping fight cancer

A Silicon Valley company that makes life-saving technology got a rare chance to show off to one of the people it helped save on Tuesday.

The company is called Intuitive Surgical and is based in Sunnyvale. As of this year, it's been around for 30 years.

Tuesday was a very cool day at the company's headquarters as Dan Larsen flew down from Seattle to meet with company executives and get a demo of the robotic machines that first detected and then removed his lung cancer tumor.

There are more than 10,000 of the company's "Da Vinci" robotic surgery machines in use throughout the world. But doctors and patients told NBC Bay Area that there's an element of trust you need to have to use one.

"And they have trust in their abilities and the machine. I had no problem. I said 'sign me up!' 'Cutting edge technology? Sign me up!'" Larsen said.

