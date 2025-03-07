Silicon Valley Index 2025 highlights AI, income inequality and housing issues

Housing, artificial intelligence and income inequality made headlines and heads spin after the Silicon Valley Index Report was published.

According to the report, nine people in Silicon Valley control 15% of the area's wealth, and the wealthiest 1%, or 9,000 people, control nearly half of the wealth.

The report also showed that the area has the nation's highest wage gaps and highest income gaps.

"A lot of my friends that I've had growing up have had to move out of the area," said Jocelyn Barker of San Jose.

The average per capita income in Silicon Valley was $157,000 per year, making it among the highest in the county, per the survey.

Last year, 12,000 people immigrated to the region, while nearly 19,000 people moved away.

The index also reported that 21% of the valley's residents are foreign-born. 66% of local tech workers were born in other countries, and tech workers make up 28% of those who live in the region.

However, while tech companies usually make more money, they are hiring fewer people.

"It used to be this race to growth, and now it's this efficiency push, and that's translating into tremendous profits, but it means slow growth or no growth for our region," said Russell Hancock, CEO of Joint Ventures Silicon Valley.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Venture capital in the region was double what was seen last year, per the report.