South Bay

Silicon Valley Leadership Group CEO Carl Guardino Stepping Down

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group is stepping down after a 23-year run.

Carl Guardino told NBC Bay Area he's not sure what he'll do next, but he is confident the values and policies of the leadership group will remain.

"You can do right while doing good," Guardino said. "My passion for communities, especially the most vulnerable in our communities, will continue, and have actually also been some of our greatest successes."

Local

Contra Costa County 35 mins ago

Antioch Police Search For Suspect in October Attempted Homicide

Kate Steinle 2 hours ago

Judge Drops Parents’ Final Claim in Death on San Francisco Pier

The former Hewlett Packard employee took over as the head of the SVLG in 1997, shortly after it was started by HP co-founder David Packard.

Some of the long-running local fundraisers started by Guardino include the Silicon Valley Turkey Trot, the Santa Run and the Salad Bars for Schools Run.

Guardino plans to stick with the group until a replacement is found.

This article tagged under:

South BaySilicon Valley Leadership GroupCarl Guardino
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us