Silicon Valley Leadership Group CEO Carl Guardino Stepping Down

The CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group is stepping down after a 23-year run.

Carl Guardino told NBC Bay Area he's not sure what he'll do next, but he is confident the values and policies of the leadership group will remain.

"You can do right while doing good," Guardino said. "My passion for communities, especially the most vulnerable in our communities, will continue, and have actually also been some of our greatest successes."

The former Hewlett Packard employee took over as the head of the SVLG in 1997, shortly after it was started by HP co-founder David Packard.

Some of the long-running local fundraisers started by Guardino include the Silicon Valley Turkey Trot, the Santa Run and the Salad Bars for Schools Run.

Guardino plans to stick with the group until a replacement is found.