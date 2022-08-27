Silicon Valley PRIDE Parade and Festival

Silicon Valley Pride Returns in San Jose

By Marianne Favro

Thousands celebrated at Silicon Valley Pride in Downtown San Jose Saturday night.

While the event is much smaller than Pride in San Francisco, organizers said its an important lifeline for many.

“It just gives people a chance to express themselves, which I am very glad I got the chance to and have for a couple years now,” said San Jose resident Cam Avila.

The event also offers a sense of community for LGBTQ+ teens who may not receive acceptance at home.

Stay informed about local news and weather.

"For the younger people too, they need to know, who they are is OK,” said San Bruno resident Laurel Manfreddi.

Saturday’s event was not just about celebrating, it was also about unifying for a potential political fight.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, many fear legalized same sex marriage could face an uncertain future, which is why Silicon Valley Pride CEO Nicole Altamarino said this is a pivotal time.

“We are not just one ability, or nationality or affection. We encompass everybody, so an attack on rights, anyone’s rights is an attack on our community’s rights and that’s why Silicon Valley Pride is 100% dedicated to supporting marginalized communities. We will always stand with the marginalized,” Altamarino said.

