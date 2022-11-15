The Applied Materials Silicon Valley Turkey Trot, America’s largest Thanksgiving Day race, returns in person on this year’s Thanksgiving holiday. The Turkey Trot has donated more than $11 million to date in support of local charities. More than 15,000 registrants are expected to participate in person and virtually this year.

This year’s Turkey Trot will feature thousands of entrants running, walking or jogging the course in person on Thanksgiving morning. There are several events to choose from with the 5K and 10K runs and walks, along with a Kids Fun Run and a costume contest. Elite runners, joggers, and walkers enjoy the downtown San Jose course, which is flat, fast, and flows through local neighborhoods and business areas. This year’s event will continue to offer the flexibility of a virtual race anytime between November 24-30.

When: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2022

Start Time: 8:30 AM

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Where: Downtown San Jose, W. Santa Clara Street and 1st Street

Register: www.svturkeytrot.com/