Silicon Valley’s Specialized Bikes Donates Thousands of Masks

Specialized Bikes is one of the latest Silicon Valley companies chipping in to help front-line health care workers fight the coronavirus.

Mike Sinyard, founder and chief executive of the Morgan Hill-based bicycle giant, has sourced and donated thousands of face masks to health care workers, the company said Wednesday.

Sinyard was able to leverage his company's connections in Asia to locate the masks then had them delivered to Specialized headquarters last week. He personally met the shipments and immediately had them sent to hospitals in New York City, the company said.

"This is the largest crisis our generation has ever seen. Giving back is the only thing to do," Sinyard said in a statement. "I am beyond grateful to help."

About 40,000 masks already have been delivered to medical workers in regions heavily affected by the pandemic, and Sinyard has set a target of 1 million masks donated.

Sinyard also is working with Specialized and New York City organizations to provide bicycles to essential workers, the company said.

"Everything helps, but there is a massive need now," he said. "We are utilizing our global supply chain to procure as many pieces of PPE as possible. The need is now, we need to act."