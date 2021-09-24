Sinkhole Reported in Alamo

Contra Costa County officials are asking the public to avoid a neighborhood in the community of Alamo after a sinkhole was reported in the area Friday night.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office community warning system, the sinkhole was reported near the area of Valley Oaks Drive and Stone Valley Road just after 7 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials said water services are affected for the homes up Valley Oaks Road and surrounding streets. The services will not be restored until Saturday.

At this time, first responders are working to open one lane on Valley Oaks Drive at Stone Valley Road.

Officials are also asking residents to not call 911 unless they have a life-threatening emergency.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.