Fire crews address sinking ship in Oakland Estuary

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

Alameda City Fire

The city of Alameda's Fire Department was at the scene of a sinking ship in the Oakland Estuary, the department said Sunday night.

A large, masted vessel was sinking near the 2500 block of Blanding Avenue in the estuary, the fire department said. Crews were dispatched to the scene around 6:13 p.m., according to Alameda City Fire PIO Kevin Tidwell.

According to Tidwell, the boat was already up to the deck level underwater and had been pulling the dock down and pilings, keeping the dock afloat with it.

Firefighters and a fire boat worked to protect the surrounding vessels from being impacted and deployed a floating boom to prevent oil spread.

The vessel appears to have sunk to the estuary floor, Tidwell said.

