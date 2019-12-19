Los Gatos

SJ Council Candidate Was Driver in Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Jennifer Higgins Bradanini struck and killed 66-year-old Timothy Starkey on Blossom Hill Road in Los Gatos on Monday

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

A San Jose City Council candidate was driving a vehicle that struck and killed a Santa Cruz man in Los Gatos on Monday morning.

Jennifer Higgins Bradanini said in a statement Wednesday that she was "heartbroken and deeply saddened by this tragic death," having been involved in the collision that killed 66-year-old Timothy Starkey at about 11:40 a.m. Monday on Blossom Hill Road across the street from Blossom Hill Elementary School.

Higgins Bradanini is a candidate for San Jose City Council's District 10 seat in 2020.

"My heart goes out to the man's family and loved ones as they are suffering this tragic loss," Higgins Bradanini said. "Words cannot adequately express my sorrow, and I ask for your support in sending your thoughts and condolences to the devastated family."

"I will be taking time [to] recover from this accident and grieve the loss of life," Higgins Bradanini said. "I will provide more information at the appropriate time."

