SJ Mayor Unveils Update on Regional Food Distribution During Pandemic

Through Silicon Valley Strong coalition, meals being distributed to children, senior citizens, food banks

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Thursday unveiled a searchable map of food distribution sites for seniors, youth, food banks and open-for-pick-up restaurants and expressed the need for volunteers at the various sites during the coronavirus crisis.

Liccardo gave the update at San Jose High School, where families were picking up meals.

The program was launched through the Silicon Valley Strong coalition and includes more than 100 schools in 21 school districts feeding kids on weekdays.

Senior citizens have access to 29 nutrition sites, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley is connecting people with food resources too, providing more than 1.7 million meals a week, the mayor said.

Liccardo thanked such nonprofits as well as schools, community organizations and private-sector companies for their contribution to the effort. When Liccardo put out a call for volunteers, more than 1,600 people responded.

"Silicon Valley Strong together is showing the power of collaboration," Liccardo said.

Meanwhile, the interactive map allows people to enter their home address and find the nearest food distribution sites. Color-coded icons pop up to indicate which group each site serves: green for meal sites for youth and teens; blue for seniors 60 and older; yellow for food banks and their partners; and orange for restaurants making meals available for pickup.

