SJ Police Searching for Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Woman in Wheelchair

By Stephen Ellison

San Jose police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit and run of a woman in a wheelchair late Thursday night, according to the police department.

Officers responded at about 11:35 p.m. to reports of the crash at the intersection of Monterey Highway and Curtner Road, where a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in a wheelchair who was in a crosswalk, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene after the collision, police said. Investigators described the vehicle as a white 2004-2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS that has damage to its front and left side.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a hospital, where she later died, police said.

It's the 10th traffic fatality and the second vehicle vs. pedestrian death of the year in San Jose, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact Detective Templeman of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

