2 Men Arrested in Shooting Death of San Jose Safeway Worker: Police

Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a San Jose Safeway employee, police said Thursday.

According to the San Jose Police Department, officers arrested 18-year-old Tevita Tuakalau and 19-year-old Jacob Parrilla.

The victim was identified by family members as Manuel Huizar, 24. Huizar was working an early morning shift at the Safeway in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood on June 5, when he was shot and killed during a dispute.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials said following the shooting, their homicide detectives began a comprehensive and thorough investigation into the incident. Arrest warrants were later obtained and issued for both suspects, police said.

With the assistance of the Salt Lake City Homicide and Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshal Service, police located Tuakalau and he was arrested in Salt Lake County, Utah on Aug.11, officials said.

According to SJPD, Tuakalau is currently at the the Salt Lake County Main Jail and is awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County to face homicide charges.

Police said that Parrilla was arrested in San Jose on Aug. 17. Parrilla was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for conspiracy charges.

This was the city of San Jose's 14th homicide of 2022.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.