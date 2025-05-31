Calls for accountability continue amid SJFD drug tampering accusations

If accusations the San Jose Fire Department knew drugs on its rigs were being tampered with or taken hold true, it could cost someone their license to administer those drugs, according to a legal analyst.

A scathing letter from the Santa Clara County EMS Agency to SJFD alleges the department knew since 2023 drugs in the fire rigs were missing or mishandled. Each instance has to be documented and reported, and the letter said that did not happen for nearly two years.

A fire captain is now facing jail time for allegedly stealing those drugs or tampering with them.

"This should never happen in the first place," San Jose Councilman Bien Doan said.

Doan, who is also a retired San Jose fire captain, said he believes the incidents started when funding was pulled for a unit called Med-30. The unit was made of three captains monitoring the use or possible misuse of narcotics used by medics.

"I would hope that the mayor reinstates Med-30 into the June budget to protect our public safety," Doan said.

San Jose fire Chief Robert Sapien's response to the county is now also drawing criticism.

In the letter, the chief said the department is cooperating with multiple investigations. And while the county gave a June 6 deadline for the missing records and data, the chief replied by writing "I will advise you when this information can be provided."

"What was shocking is that in response to the legitimate EMS inquiry, Chief Sapien's letter back was somewhat tepid and almost dismissive of what is a very serious inquiry," legal analyst Steven Clark said.

Doan said he expects more.

"Well my expectation from any department in the city is when you have a concern from the county, we respond immediately, efficiently to the request," Doan said.

Experts said if the current search for answers stalls, then the DEA might take over, perhaps resulting in some very serious consequences.