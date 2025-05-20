San Jose

SJPD arrests 2 on suspicion of attempting to sexually traffic teen girls

By Bay City News

The San Jose Police Department on Monday announced the arrest of two men suspected of attempting to traffic two teenage girls.

Police were called to a motel in the 4100 block of Monterey Road in San Jose on April 10 on a report of a battery.

According to investigators, two men drove two 16-year-old girls to the motel and one of them told the girls that they were going to work for him and "make them money," police said. When the girl tried to flee, the man allegedly punched her.

A special victims unit with the SJPD took over the case and identified Peter Supnet, 28, and Edwin Dickerson III, 27, as suspects who allegedly tried to sexually traffic the two girls.

Both men were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of crimes related to human trafficking of minors.

