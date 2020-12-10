SJPD Chief Garcia a Finalist for Top Cop Job in Dallas

San Jose police Chief Eddie Garcia is a finalist for the top cop job in Dallas, the chief confirmed Thursday.

Garcia is among seven finalists named from a pool of 36 applicants for the Dallas job.

Garcia is scheduled to step down from the San Jose Police Department this month after nearly 30 years with the department. His last day is Saturday, and he lamented his departure from SJPD during an interview Thursday.

"We had a lot of successes in our time here, not only in the almost 29 years I've been here but also in the five years I've been chief," Garcia told NBC Bay Area, speaking still as the San Jose chief. "We've had areas where we can improve; we've made mistakes. But we learned from them, and we'll continue to learn from them, and we will get better as an organization.

"I'm humbled to be one of seven finalists for this position," he continued, "and there is no way that I would even be in this position if not for the men and women that work in this police department."

