SJPD Chief, Assistant Chief Help Rescue Victim of Apparent Fentanyl Overdose

San Jose's police brass this week assisted with the rescue of a man who suffered an apparent fentanyl overdose, the police department said Wednesday.

At about 12:40 p.m. Monday, a woman flagged down police Chief Anthony Mata and Assistant Chief Paul Joseph in the 500 block of Coleman Avenue, telling them her boyfriend had taken drugs and was unresponsive, police said.

Mata and Joseph called additional officers and paramedics to the scene, and arriving officers administered two doses of Narcan, counteracting the effects of the drug, police said.

San Jose Fire Department paramedics at the scene continued to render aid, and the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was stabilized, police said.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid, like heroin or morphine, but 50 to 100 times stronger, police said. It is a prescription pain killer used to treat severe pain, though drug dealers are known to mix a cheaper version of fentanyl into other drugs such as heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and methamphetamine to increase profits.

For more information on fentanyl and how to prevent fentanyl overdose, visit the Santa Clara County's Behavioral Health Services webpage.