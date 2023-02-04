SJPD Officer Shot in Standoff With Suspect Who Allegedly Fled Traffic Stop

A San Jose police officer was shot during a standoff that began on Friday night and sustained an injury that was not life threatening.

The shooting took place at a residence on the 800-block of Sinbad Avenue, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department, which noted the information is preliminary and the investigation on-going.

The injured officer was part of the department's special operations Mobile Emergency Response Group and Equipment Unit, known as the MERGE Unit. The MERGE unit was activated after a person allegedly shot at two patrol officers multiple times after being pulled over at 10:29 p.m. near King Road and Story Road. Officers returned gunfire and struck the suspect's vehicle as it fled. Neither officer at the traffic stop was injured, according to the police department's statement.

An investigation led police to a residence on Sinbad Avenue, where the suspect was allegedly seen in the backyard and began shooting at police, striking one of the special operations officers once. The suspect then surrendered and was taken into custody.

The officer was treated at a hospital and for a non-life-threatening injury.