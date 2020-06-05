SJPD Searching for Suspect in Fatal Cycling Hit-and-Run

San Jose police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a bicycle hit-and-run collision that left one dead and one injured Thursday afternoon in North San Jose.

The crash involving three cyclists along the Guadalupe River Trail occurred at about 4:55 p.m., directly under the Tasman bridge, police said. The preliminary investigation shows a man riding his bicycle southbound on the trail collided with two cyclists, a 61-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, who were traveling northbound.

The suspect fled the scene after the crash and before officers arrived, police said. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where the male victim was later pronounced dead. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with his hair in a ponytail, police said. A witness took a photo of the suspect and his bike before the man fled.

It was the 22nd traffic fatality and the second bike trail fatality in San Jose this year, police said.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after it notifies next of kin.

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect should contact Detective Mike O’Brien of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-STOP (7867).