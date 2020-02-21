San Jose State University

SJSU Students Camp Out to Raise Awareness About College Homelessness

By Kris Sanchez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A quiet protest took place overnight at San Jose State University, where homeless advocates slept outside in tents to bring attention to student homelessness.

The mission of the 14th "Poverty Under the Stars" campout was to push for the passage of Assembly Bill 1314, which would include housing in the total cost of college. That way students could apply for Cal Grant money to cover housing costs, not just tuition.

Through the program SJSU Cares, in the last academic year, the university said it provided 53 students with financial aid grants, 21 students with financial aid loans and 18 emergency assistance funds. It also got six students temporary housing with an average stay of about 18 days.

Local

San Mateo 2 hours ago

Lanes of SB 101 Closed in San Mateo After Good Samaritan Dies While Assisting Crash Victim

INVESTIGATIVE 6 hours ago

Violence Against Healthcare Workers Continues Despite Hospital Safety Law

Through the protest and other work, the students prompted San Jose State administration to make more resources available by this fall.

In January, the university announced a plan to build about 1,000 below-market apartments for faculty, staff and some students, but that construction could about five years.

This article tagged under:

San Jose State UniversityHousingMaking It in the Bay
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us