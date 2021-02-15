Skiers Take Advantage of Portland Snow for Cross-County Ski Fun

An impromptu race, known as the Stumptown Birkebeiner or "Berkie," had locals strapping on their skis and hitting the streets

The snow-covered streets of Portland, Oregon were filled with cross-country ski tracks Saturday. 

An impromptu race, known as the Stumptown Birkebeiner or "Berkie," had locals strapping on their skis and hitting the streets for the most Portland way to spend a snow day.

"We're just trying to have some fun and enjoy winter when it happens; the rare occasion," participant Noel Johnson said.

From practiced cross-country ski racers to those who just wanted to try something new, it was a great excuse to get out of the house and enjoy the snowy weather. 

Read the full story from NBC affiliate KGW here

