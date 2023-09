A possible shooting at Skyline High School in Oakland Tuesday has led to a lock down and police search, according to parents.

No one has been injured, school administrators said.

Skyline High School is on lockdown. Huge police presence after parents say there was a possible shooting at the school. School administrators told parents no one was injured. Police are canvassing the school now. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/xnN1T1r5jr — Velena Jones (@velenajones) September 5, 2023

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.