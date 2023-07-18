‘Slow Down. Keep families safe': Campaign aims to prevent San Jose crashes caused by speeding drivers

A new public campaign in San Jose is underway to convince drivers to slow down.

High-speed drivers causing collisions, sometimes deadly, is one of the South Bay's most persistent issues.

It is a scene playing out all too often in San Jose -- a crash on city streets involving someone driving too fast. Most recently, a speeding driver on Monday slammed into a parked car on Story Road, pushing it onto the sidewalk.

The parked car that was hit belongs to Juan David Hernandez, who said it is not unusual to see drivers racing down his street. Hernandez not only lost his car because of the accident, he also lost his job because he has no way of getting to work.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Jose police on Tuesday released surveillance video in their search for a speeding hit-and-run driver who ran over a bicyclist on Monterey Road on June 3. The bicyclist later died.

"It seems now it's once a week, or more frequently," said Juan Estrada, president for safety advocacy group District 5 United. "It's tragic."

Estrada applauds the city's posters and billboards campaign urging drivers to slow down.

"Every 10 miles per hour you faster, the risk of someone dying in a crash doubles," Estrada said. "So literally you could save a life just by going the speed limit."

The statistic Estrada is referring to is from Vision Zero San Jose, another group looking to end injury accidents in the South Bay.

Vision Zero reports that last year 670 people were injured in speeding-related crashes in San Jose, and that 58 people were killed or severely injured.

The latest numbers so far this year do not look much better.

"If you go the speed limit, you'll likely prevent a crash, regardless of who's at fault," Estrada said.