2 dead in small plane crash near Rio Vista Municipal Airport

Two people died in a small plane crash near Rio Vista Municipal Airport in Solano County late Thursday morning, officials said.
The single-engine Steen Skybolt aircraft went down at about 11:45 a.m., the FAA said.
The two victims were found dead inside the plane, fire officials said. Their identities weren't immediately known.
An investigation is underway.
Further information wasn't immediately available.