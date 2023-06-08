2 dead in small plane crash near Rio Vista Municipal Airport

Two people died in a small plane crash near Rio Vista Municipal Airport in Solano County late Thursday morning, officials said.

The single-engine Steen Skybolt aircraft went down at about 11:45 a.m., the FAA said.

The two victims were found dead inside the plane, fire officials said. Their identities weren't immediately known.

An investigation is underway.

Further information wasn't immediately available.