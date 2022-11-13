Student Pilot Crashes Small Plane at San Jose's Reid-Hillview Airport

It was some scary moments at San Jose’s Reid-Hillview Airport Sunday when a student pilot crashed while trying to land.

According to airport officials, no one was hurt and the student pilot was the only one on board at the time of the incident.

Officials said the small plane involved in the crash is a single-engine Cessna, a two-passenger aircraft frequently used for training. It’s owned by flight club “Flying Twenty."

The crash shut down the airport for a short time and there were limited flights to one runway while an investigation was conducted.