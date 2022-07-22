San Jose

Pilot Seriously Injured Following Small Plane Crash in San Jose: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

A small plane crashed into a San Jose neighborhood Friday evening, directly across the street from Reid-Hillview Airport.

A San Jose Police Department spokesperson said the pilot of the small plane suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Ocala Avenue and Karl Street in east San Jose, adjacent to the airport. Two schools -- Donald J. Meyer Elementary School and Clyde L. Fischer Middle School -- are located in the immediate vicinity of where the aircraft crashed.

The plane crash happened at approximately 7 p.m.

San Jose police said their officers assisted with evacuations of residences immediately affected by downed power lines and PG&E crews arrived to secure the lines and restore power.

Police said there is no reported structural damage to properties.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Bay City News contributed to the report.

