A small plane experiencing engine trouble landed on an overpass near the Livermore Municipal Airport Tuesday afternoon, hitting a vehicle in the process, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Highway 84 (Isabel Avenue) is closed between Airway Boulevard and Portola Avenue, according to police.

**ROAD CLOSURE-AVOID THE AREA** Roadway closed on Isabel Ave between E. Airway Blvd & Portola Ave. At 5:10pm, plane w/engine trouble, touched down on Isabel Ave & collided w/a vehicle. There are no injuries. Roadway is closed until investigation is complete. pic.twitter.com/D0MYTfsHHS — Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) February 24, 2021

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.