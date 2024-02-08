No injuries reported after small plane lands on beach near Half Moon Bay

No injuries were reported after a small plane landed on a San Mateo County beach Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. in an area north of Half Moon Bay.

Video shot by NBC Bay Area’s Sky Ranger showed the small plane with its nose in the sand.

It’s unknown at this time why the plane landed on the beach.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating.