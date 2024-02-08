San Mateo County

No injuries reported after small plane lands on beach near Half Moon Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

No injuries were reported after a small plane landed on a San Mateo County beach Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. in an area north of Half Moon Bay.

Video shot by NBC Bay Area’s Sky Ranger showed the small plane with its nose in the sand.

It’s unknown at this time why the plane landed on the beach.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

San Francisco 3 hours ago

1 injured in Daly City crash involving Muni bus

PG&E 2 hours ago

‘Like a war zone up there': Some North Bay residents endure fifth day without power

This article tagged under:

San Mateo Countyhalf moon bay
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us