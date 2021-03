A small plane made a "forced landing" on a hillside in the East Bay Friday afternoon, according to the FAA.

The plane, a single-engine Just Aircraft Escapade, landed near the Lafayette Reservoir, the FAA said.

The pilot was not hurt, according to the FAA. No one else was on the plane.

An investigation will be conducted.

Further information was not immediately available.