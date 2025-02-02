Small plane skids off runway in Palo Alto

The city of Palo Alto is warning people to stay away from the Baylands Nature Preserve after a small plane landed there on Saturday afternoon.

Hazmat crews and firefighters are investigating whether a plane that landed in the marshland leaked fuel into the waters.

According to officials, the plane skidded off the runway at Palo Alto Airport and into the nature preserve at around 4 p.m.

A man hiking at the Baylands Nature Preserve nearby spotted the plane in the water and took a picture through his binoculars.

Two people were inside the plane and got out safely. A crane was brought in to lift the plane out of the marsh.