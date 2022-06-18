Smash-and-Grab Suspects Steal From Jewelry Cases at Walnut Creek Macy's

Walnut Creek police are looking for three men who pulled off a smash-and-grab at Macy’s Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at the Macy's location at Broadway Plaza at around 10:48 a.m. Investigators said that the three men entered the store and started smashing jewelry display cases with hammers.

They made off with high end watches, speeding away in a white, older model 4-door Honda sedan.

No one was hurt. Macy's is still estimating the cost of the goods stolen.

For anyone who has any information, they are urged to contact Walnut Creek police's anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.