bay area air quality

Smoke from Wildfire Near Big Sur Affecting Bay Area Air Quality

Willow Fire has scorched about 2,400 acres in remote area of Los Padres National Forest

KSBW

A wildfire that forced the evacuation of a campground and Buddhist retreat center has burned more than 3.2 square miles of dry brush in inaccessible terrain on California's central coast, officials said Sunday.

The Willow Fire also has sent a lot of smoke drifting up to the Bay Area, causing poor air quality throughout the region.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

There's zero containment of the blaze in the Los Padres National Forest, about 15 miles southeast of Big Sur, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Local

Richmond 40 mins ago

Shooting at Father's Day Party in Richmond Leaves 2 Dead: Family

U.S. Coast Guard 5 hours ago

Coast Guard's Rescue of Hawaii-Bound Kayaker Cost Taxpayers $42K: Report

The fire broke out Thursday evening and burned east toward the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center, a Buddhist monastery located in a remote valley. However, no buildings burned.

The center was evacuated along with the nearby Arroyo Seco Campground.

The steep, remote area meant that more than 450 firefighters had to hike in to battle the flames, officials said. They're aided by water-dropping aircraft.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

bay area air qualityAir Qualitybig sursmokeWillow Fire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us