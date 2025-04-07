Families enjoy sneak peek of new Great Highway park in San Francisco

Families on Sunday got a sneak peek at the new park on the Great Highway in San Francisco.

The city invited children to test out the oceanfront park's new bike play area and skills course.

A two-mile stretch of the Great Highway permanently closed last month to make room for the park. Voters approved the road closure back in November.

The decision has faced backlash, including an effort to recall Supervisor Joel Engardio, who supports the park.

Despite the tension, families said they're excited for the park to open.

"It's just one more awesome thing in San Francisco that we can take our kids to do that's outside, that's free, that's healthy, that brings us out to meet other people in the community," one parent said. "I think we're all really excited about it."

San Francisco Recreation and Parks held a competition to name the park. The department received more than 4,200 suggestions, which has since been narrowed down to five. The city is expected to pick a name during a special meeting on Wednesday.

The park will officially open on Saturday.