Snow Blankets Bay Area Peaks

A winter storm system that pounded the Bay Area with heavy rain Thursday also delivered fresh snow to higher elevations across the region.

Mt. Umunhum in the Santa Cruz Mountains reported receiving at least two inches of snowfall. A photo from the South Bay peak showed snow covering trees and a road in the area.

Snow-seekers won't have much luck visiting the mountaintop. As of early Thursday afternoon, Mt. Umunhum Road was closed to vehicle traffic, according to Mt. Umunhum's Twitter account.

Fire crews had to help one driver whose vehicle slid off the snowy road, according to the San Jose Fire Department. The driver was not hurt.

Snow on Mt Umunhum! San Jose E28 and CalFire E1672 responded to a car that slid off of Mt Umunhum Rd due to the snow. The crews stabilized the vehicle so that the uninjured driver could get out. Park rangers have closed the road due to the weather. Thanks @CAL_FIRE E1672! pic.twitter.com/irG5jeAjkp — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) January 16, 2020

In the East Bay, a weather camera captured snow sticking to Mt. Diablo.

Cam shows accumulating snow on Mt Diablo early this afternoon. Latest shot: https://t.co/o1O4vZLKop via @NVSeismoLab @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/rY6Ch4IZqe — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 16, 2020

Check back for updates as additional snow reports continue to come in.