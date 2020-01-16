Snow Blankets Bay Area Peaks

A winter storm system that pounded the Bay Area with heavy rain Thursday also delivered fresh snow to higher elevations across the region.
Mt. Umunhum in the Santa Cruz Mountains reported receiving at least two inches of snowfall. A photo from the South Bay peak showed snow covering trees and a road in the area.
Snow-seekers won't have much luck visiting the mountaintop. As of early Thursday afternoon, Mt. Umunhum Road was closed to vehicle traffic, according to Mt. Umunhum's Twitter account.
Fire crews had to help one driver whose vehicle slid off the snowy road, according to the San Jose Fire Department. The driver was not hurt.
In the East Bay, a weather camera captured snow sticking to Mt. Diablo.
Check back for updates as additional snow reports continue to come in.