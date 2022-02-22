bay area weather

Snow Covers Mount Hamilton, Hail Pelts the South Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

A chilly storm system delivered a little bit of everything to the Bay Area Tuesday, including hail in the South Bay and snow on Mount Hamilton.

Footage from NBC Bay Area SkyRanger showed the Bay Area's tallest peak blanketed in a fresh layer of snow.

Down in the lowlands, brief hailstorms had people in places like Los Gatos and Gilroy pulling out their phones to capture the rare scene.

NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall said the turbulent weather will continue through the day Tuesday.

"This blast of cold air is really shaking things up," Hall said. "We could see more rain, even some thunderstorms along with more small hail as we go into the rest of today."

A freeze warning will be in effect for interior areas of the Bay Area between 2 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the mid-20s to low-30s.

