Snow sluff briefly closes Hwy. 50 in the Sierra Nevada

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

Caltrans reopened Highway 50 Sunday morning about a half-hour after a snow sluff east of Echo Summit mountain pass trapped several vehicles. 

Crews worked quickly to clear the roadway, the agency said on social media, adding that no one had been injured. It also shared video of a tractor pulling a car out of a pile of snow. 

At the same time, Caltrans reaffirmed that Interstate 80 remained closed between Colfax and the California-Nevada border Sunday due to “heavy snow, high winds and low visibility.”

The agency added that, as of 11:37 a.m., there was no estimated reopening time. 

The National Weather Service said Sunday that a blizzard warning will remain in effect until midnight in Northern California areas above 6,500 feet. 

A winter storm warning is in effect for areas above 3,000 feet, with another 1 to 2 feet of snow expected Sunday above 4,000 feet. 

Mountain travel is highly discouraged, with whiteout conditions and near zero visibility at times. Expect road closures, chain controls and lengthy delays. People can also expect downed trees and power outages.

