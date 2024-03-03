Snow sluff briefly closes Hwy. 50 in the Sierra Nevada

Caltrans reopened Highway 50 Sunday morning about a half-hour after a snow sluff east of Echo Summit mountain pass trapped several vehicles.

Crews worked quickly to clear the roadway, the agency said on social media, adding that no one had been injured. It also shared video of a tractor pulling a car out of a pile of snow.

Here's a video after a snow sluff just east of Echo Summit trapped a few vehicles and closed Highway 50 for about 30 minutes this morning. There were no injuries and crews worked quickly to reopen the roadway. @CHPSouthLake pic.twitter.com/myd5Ay6E32 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 3, 2024

At the same time, Caltrans reaffirmed that Interstate 80 remained closed between Colfax and the California-Nevada border Sunday due to “heavy snow, high winds and low visibility.”

The agency added that, as of 11:37 a.m., there was no estimated reopening time.

Interstate 80 remains CLOSED today between Colfax and the @nevadadot state line due to continued heavy snow, high winds and low visibility. There's still no ETO. Highway 50 is OPEN but there have been traffic holds throughout the morning for avalanche control and spinouts. pic.twitter.com/tyFuAULXYD — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 3, 2024

The National Weather Service said Sunday that a blizzard warning will remain in effect until midnight in Northern California areas above 6,500 feet.

A winter storm warning is in effect for areas above 3,000 feet, with another 1 to 2 feet of snow expected Sunday above 4,000 feet.

Mountain travel is highly discouraged, with whiteout conditions and near zero visibility at times. Expect road closures, chain controls and lengthy delays. People can also expect downed trees and power outages.