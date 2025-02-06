SoCal Edison says equipment may have ignited January's Hurst Fire in Sylmar

Southern California Edison says its equipment 'may be associated' with the ignition of the Hurst Fire in Los Angeles' northern San Fernando Valley.

The fire was one of several, including the deadly Eaton and Palisades fires, that started in a powerful Santa Ana windstorm in January. The 800-acre fire ignited Jan. 7 in the Sylmar area and was contained eight days later.

The update from SCE was part of information submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission. The utility is required to provide regular updates to the state commission.

"SCE believes its equipment may be associated with the ignition of the Hurst Fire," the company said in a statement Thursday. "The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and SCE continues to cooperate with authorities."

The LAFD also is investigating the fire. The agency reported the fire started north of Saddle Ridge Road, where SCE has a transmission tower.

As for the Eaton Fire, video, photos and more are being reviewed to determine what started the deadly wildfire Jan. 7 in Altadena, Southern California Edison said.

"While we do not yet know what caused the Eaton wildfire, SCE is exploring every possibility in its investigation, including the possibility that SCE’s equipment was involved," said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of SCE’s parent company, Edison International. "We have been fully engaged since the start of the fires in supporting the broader emergency response, containment, recovery and investigation efforts."

In a statement, the company said grid data, maintenance records, photos and videos are part of its investigation to determine potential causes of ignition, "including whether SCE’s equipment could be related to the cause of the fire." Several videos have come to light in the days and weeks after the fire that appeared to show the first flames in Eaton Canyon near utility infrastructure.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who has suffered losses. We are working with the local communities SCE serves to rebuild and emerge stronger," said Pizarro. "We understand the community wants answers, and we remain committed to a thorough and transparent investigation."

Information document submitted by SCE to the California Public Utilities Commision