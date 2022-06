Thousands of people descended to San Francisco Monday as the Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth title in eight seasons at the championship parade.

We have complied the best social media reaction of the championship parade.

Sea Captain Klay boards the bus of champions ๐Ÿ† pic.twitter.com/AxTlzr4tkh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

๐Ÿ† The Finals MVP is here! ๐Ÿ† #Warriors star @StephenCurry30 is introduced at the team's championship rally.

Watch live coverage of the Warriors parade: https://t.co/m48IPCg9VG #DubNation pic.twitter.com/wUdX0PtEyR — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 20, 2022

Captain Klay is ready to party ๐ŸŽ‰ pic.twitter.com/wDNqE68zP1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

โœจ๐Ÿ† โœจ๐Ÿ† ๐Ÿ€ ๐Ÿ† โœจ๐Ÿ† โœจ



HEY HEY! What a beautiful day for a parade in the Bay to celebrate the champions of #DubNation! Letโ€™s go @warriors!



Kudos to all the #champions behind the scenes keeping #SF safe and the celebration running smoothly! ๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿ’› pic.twitter.com/LWuLLVg990 — San Francisco Public Works (@sfpublicworks) June 20, 2022

The Finals MVP has arrived ๐Ÿ pic.twitter.com/WUHKRpKoy2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

Dub Nation is ready for the parade ๐Ÿ—ฃ pic.twitter.com/aT0oE9ewOW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

Crowds started coming in very early this morning for the #Warriors 2022 Champions Parade! Thank you for riding with us! Go @warriors! #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/b2Zd9wLLvq — Caltrain (@Caltrain) June 20, 2022