Solano County Officials Hope Vaccine Eligibility Expansion Will Get Them Out of COVID-19 Red Tier

Solano County saw a spike in cases after Easter, preventing it from moving out of the red tier and easing restrictions.

By Jodi Hernandez

Getty

Solano County is the only Bay Area county left in the more restrictive red tier. That is due to having too many daily coronavirus cases.

County health officials say part of the problem is a lack of available vaccines.

But now that vaccinations are open to everyone 16 and older, they hope that will soon change.

Sal Hernandez and his family said they’re feeling grateful that they’re able to get protection against COVID-19 as a family.

“It’s a relief of getting vaccinated, just having it done,” he said.

The Hernandez family came out to the Solano County Fairgrounds to get their second dose of Pfizer Thursday. 19-year-old Luna Hernandez said it’s something she thinks everyone both old and young should do.

“If you really do care about other people and your family in particular, you should get vaccinated it’s not only safer for them it’s safer for you too,” she said.

Solano County Health Officer Bela Matyas says along with re-emphasizing other safety measures, vaccinations are key to improving the county’s coronavirus count.

“Vaccines help because they blunt the spread of the disease,” he said.

“It’s not rocket science. So, people know what to do we need people to do it and then we can as a community move into the orange chair and hopefully into the yellow tier,” Matyas said.

Matyas added Solano County has struggled with getting enough supply of vaccine. But he’s confident everyone who wants one will be able to book an appointment in the coming weeks.

The Hernandez family members said they’re happy to do their part, they are hopeful.

“For everyone to be vaccinated, safe and get us out of the red tier,” said Sal Hernandez.

