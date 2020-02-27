Solano County Schools Wiped Down, Disinfected Amid New Coronavirus Case

Custodial staff at schools in Solano County wiped down and disinfected classrooms Thursday one day after officials announced that there was a new coronavirus case in the county.

The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District advised over 21,000 parents that the district's custodial staff is doing everything possible to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the county.

"We understand that novel coronavirus is causing concern for many of our parents," the district said in a voicemail to parents.

Marcela Sanchez of Fairfield said she has been reminding her 6-year-old and her 3-year-old to "wash their hands, sanitize their hands when they cough and sneeze."

"We just got to be careful," Sanchez said.

A district spokesperson said there's no known direct connection that links the Solano County coronavirus patient with any of the district's schools.

The NorthBay Healthcare Group confirmed the patient was lying in a hospital bed at VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville for three days before anyone knew she was infected with the virus.

"During the course of the three-day stay, the patient's condition worsened, prompting our physicians to seek transfer to UC Davis," a statement from NorthBay Healthcare read.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends these seven tips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A hospital spokesperson said the patient may have exposed dozens of hospital staffers. Those who had the highest risk of exposure are staying at home and monitoring themselves for any coronavirus symptoms.

The school district is reminding parents that the coronavirus is not specific to any race or ethnicity and it's urging parents to speak to their children about cultural sensitivity.