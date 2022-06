Deputies with the Solano County Sheriff's Office are asking the public to avoid the area of Pennsylvania and Sutter streets in Vallejo due to an investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

*****COMMUNITY ALERT***** 6/19/2022 8:50PM



We are asking the public to keep clear of Pennsylvania and Sutter streets in Vallejo while deputies are conducting an investigation. We will provide updates as they become available. Thank you for your cooperation. pic.twitter.com/WxmT0KJ0xq — Solano Sheriff (@SolanoSheriff) June 20, 2022

This story is developing. Check back for updates.