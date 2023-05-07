‘I Was So Scared': Sole Survivor in Davis Stabbings Speaks Out

The sole survivor of the deadly Davis stabbings is speaking out about the attack from her hospital bed.

Kimberlee Guillory is an unhoused woman living in the college town of Davis.

She said that last week, she and her friends were living in fear, after two people, a UC Davis student and another unhoused man were stabbed to death.

Then on Monday, a man with a knife slashed opened Guillory's tent, attacking her.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“I was so scared. When he started punching me. I thought that's what he was doing, was punching me. I didn't realize he was stabbing me until afterwards,” she told NBC affiliate KCRA. “Everything just went kind of black from there. I had been losing so much blood at that point and my dog. I was trying to keep my baby from getting hurt. I didn't want him to hurt my dog.”

KCRA reported that Guillory's dog is safe and is currently staying with her friends.

Guillory said that she's grateful to be alive and grateful her description of the suspect led to an arrest.

Police arrested 21-year-old Carlos Dominguez earlier this week. He will be back in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.

On Friday, Dominguez pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.